New Japan finance minister Suzuki warns against any rapid yen moves
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

07 Oct 2021 03:49PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 03:47PM)
TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday warned against rapid currency moves, saying he was closely watching the foreign exchange market as the yen hovered near 18-month lows against the dollar.

The new finance minister made the comment when asked about the yen's weakening and its impact on the Japanese economy. He was speaking in a group interview after assuming his post on Monday under the newly formed cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

