New private home sales rise 69.8% last month, highest November performance in 10 years

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes in Singapore rose 69.8 per cent in November compared to the previous month.

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 1,547 units last month, up from 911 in October, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday (Dec 15).

This is the highest figure since July when 1,602 units were sold.

It is also the best November sales performance in 10 years, noted OrangeTee & Tie senior vice president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

Including ECs, sales of new private homes rose 53.8 per cent, with 1,610 units sold in November.

Compared to a year ago, new sales - excluding ECs - surged by 99.9 per cent.

Developers launched a total of 1,283 units in November - a 94 per cent increase from the 661 units launched in October.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS BUOYED SALES

There were four project launches last month - CanningHill Piers, Cairnhill 16, The Carrara, as well as The Commodore.

"CanningHill Piers is the best-selling project in the Central Area in 2021. Buyers were eager to grab a unit in the tallest development by the Singapore River," said Huttons Asia's senior director of research Lee Sze Teck.

Due to the strong sales at CanningHill Piers, Rest of Central Region (RCR) registered the biggest share of transactions last month, comprising 58.8 per cent of the total sales, said Ms Sun.

The Outside of Central Region (OCR) made up 29.7 per cent and the Core Central Region (CCR) at 11.5 per cent.