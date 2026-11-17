Nov 17 : Anthropic's annual revenue could surge above $500 billion by 2030, New Street Research said on Tuesday, launching coverage of the AI company with a "buy" rating ahead of its highly anticipated IPO this week.

The brokerage also expects Anthropic's computing capacity to jump six-fold to 30 gigawatts (GW) by the end of the decade, from 5 GW in end-2026, driving its annual compute costs to nearly $314 billion.

• Anthropic's initial public offering is set to value the company at about $1.4 trillion and comes amid investor uncertainty around the AI trade

• New Street Research set a 12-month price target of $105 on the stock, implying an about 35 per cent to 50 per cent upside to Anthropic's expected IPO price of $70 to $78

• New Street is the second brokerage to launch coverage on the stock, following Seaport Research Partners

• "The IPO prices Anthropic on the cautious side, like mature hyperscalers and materially below high-growth infrastructure software publishers," New Street said

• "We therefore see limited downside risk on the multiple, i.e., the stock performing in line with forward revenue growth," the brokerage added

• New Street expects total revenue to rise to $505 billion by 2030, from $53 billion in 2026

• Anthropic has already secured more than $1 trillion worth of long-term compute agreements, the brokerage estimated

• Those agreements correspond to 17 GW of contracted compute capacity by 2030, or more than half of the 30 GW New Street expects the company to deploy by then

• "We don’t anticipate major financing needs for Anthropic," New Street said

• The brokerage expects only about 20 per cent of the compute deployed through 2030 to require Anthropic's own capital spending, with cloud service providers and suppliers financing the major part of the rollout