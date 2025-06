HONG KONG :Shares of New World Development dropped as much as 9.8 per cent after the Hong Kong property developer said it would defer coupon payments scheduled for June on perpetual bonds, casting further liquidity concerns for the cash-strapped firm.

The shares fell to HK$4.32 ($0.5508) each, their lowest since April 9. That compared to a 1.9 per cent fall in benchmark Hang Seng Index.

($1 = 7.8428 Hong Kong dollars)