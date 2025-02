HONG KONG : Shares of New World Development fell as much as 3 per cent on Monday after the developer flagged that it expected to swing to a loss of up to HK$6.80 billion ($875.12 million) for the first half of fiscal 2025 on lower expected prices for its properties.

The stock fell to a low of HK$4.29 in early morning trade. The benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4 per cent.

($1 = 7.7704 Hong Kong dollars)