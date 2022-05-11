Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

New York-listed China property platform KE Holdings debuts in Hong Kong
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

New York-listed China property platform KE Holdings debuts in Hong Kong

11 May 2022 09:38AM (Updated: 11 May 2022 10:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Chinese property platform KE Holdings debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday, becoming the second New York-listed firm recently to carry out a so-called listing by introduction.

Shares in KE Holdings, which operates the online property platform Beike, opened at HK$30 each.

KE's listing follows a similar move by electric vehicle manufacturer Nio Inc in March. In a listing by introduction, a company does not issue new shares or raise fresh capital, unlike a traditional initial public offering (IPO).

The company's decision to list in Hong Kong, which is a dual primary listing, came after KE Holdings was added on April 22 by U.S authorities to a list of companies that could be delisted from American exchanges if they did not allow U.S auditors to access their accounts.

KE said at the time it was exploring possible solutions to protect the interest of its stakeholders and would continue to comply with laws in the United States and China.

KE's online platform Beike matches buyers and sellers of real estate.

The company's U.S.-listed stock has fallen 41 per cent so far in 2022, battered by concerns over China's property shake-out and fears it could be delisted in the United States.

The stock was issued at $20 per share in August 2020 and closed Tuesday at $11.83.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us