Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

New York sues Celsius Network founder Mashinsky, alleges fraud
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

New York sues Celsius Network founder Mashinsky, alleges fraud

New York sues Celsius Network founder Mashinsky, alleges fraud

Celsius Network logo and representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken, June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 Jan 2023 11:28PM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 11:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : New York's attorney general on Thursday filed a civil lawsuit accusing Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky of scheming to defraud hundreds of thousands of investors by inducing them to deposit billions of dollars in digital assets with his cryptocurrency company.

The lawsuit filed in a New York state court in Manhattan accuses Mashinsky of violating the state's Martin Act, which gives Attorney General Letitia James broad power to pursue civil and criminal cases over securities fraud, and other laws. It seeks unspecified damages and other remedies.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.