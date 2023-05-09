Logo
Business

New York Times to get around $100 million from Google over three years - WSJ
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

09 May 2023 06:54AM
The New York Times is getting around $100 million from Google over three years as part of a broad deal that allows the Alphabet Inc unit to feature Times content on some of its platforms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The deal includes the Times' participation in Google News Showcase, a product that pays publishers to feature their content on Google News and some other Google platforms, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The Times in February announced an expansion of its agreement with Google that included content distribution and subscriptions.

Google and the Times did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

