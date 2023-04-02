Logo
Business

New York Times says it won't pay for Twitter verified check marks
Business

New York Times says it won't pay for Twitter verified check marks

New York Times says it won't pay for Twitter verified check marks

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

02 Apr 2023 08:45PM (Updated: 02 Apr 2023 08:45PM)
The New York Times will not pay a monthly fee to get verified check mark status on Twitter, a spokesperson for the newspaper told Reuters, hours after it lost the verified badge on the social media platform.

"We also will not reimburse reporters for Twitter Blue for personal accounts, except in rare instances where this status would be essential for reporting purposes," the spokesperson added.

Twitter had previously announced that from April 1 several Twitter accounts will lose the check marks as the social media company will begin winding down their legacy verified program.

Twitter did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

