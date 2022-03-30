New Zealand business confidence improves in March - survey

WELLINGTON : New Zealand business sentiment improved in March, but remains considerably below that at the end of the last year, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 41.9per cent of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 51.8per cent pessimism level in the previous poll taken in January.

A net 3.3per cent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, compared to 2.2per cent expecting their own businesses to contract.

