Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

New Zealand business confidence improves in March - survey
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

New Zealand business confidence improves in March - survey

New Zealand business confidence improves in March - survey

FILE PHOTO: A rainbow appears on the Auckland skyline featuring Sky Tower in New Zealand, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

30 Mar 2022 08:16AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 08:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON : New Zealand business sentiment improved in March, but remains considerably below that at the end of the last year, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 41.9per cent of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 51.8per cent pessimism level in the previous poll taken in January.

A net 3.3per cent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, compared to 2.2per cent expecting their own businesses to contract.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us