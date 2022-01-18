Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

New Zealand home prices drop in December over previous month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

New Zealand home prices drop in December over previous month

18 Jan 2022 04:14AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 04:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: New Zealand house prices dropped in December over the previous month as headwinds gathered strength, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted median nationwide house values dropped 0.3per cent in December compared to the previous month, according to REINZ, and rose 22.0 per cent year-on-year.

"While the market remains confident, the impact of rising interest rates, tighter lending criteria and changes to investor taxation restrictions are starting to shift dynamics," said Jen Baird, Chief Executive of REINZ.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us