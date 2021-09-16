New Zealand posts strong second-quarter growth

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's economy rose 2.8 per cent in the second quarter, official data showed Thursday (Sep 16), although analysts said the country's latest COVID-19 lockdown had likely stalled momentum.

The growth figure for the April-June period was more than double market forecasts, partly boosted by the opening of a short-lived travel bubble with neighbouring Australia.

The latest figure follows growth of 1.4 per cent in the previous quarter, revised down from 1.6 per cent, Statistics New Zealand said.

On an annual basis, the economy grew more than 17 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June, including a one-off 13.9 per cent boost in the July-September quarter after New Zealand lifted its initial lockdown.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said the opening of a quarantine-free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand helped "supercharge" some sectors of the economy.

"Fewer Covid restrictions and the trans-Tasman travel bubble opening provided a boost to transport and retail activity," he said.

The bubble opened in April but shut in July as Australia struggled with numerous outbreaks of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The prospects of its reopening soon appear remote as New Zealand battles its own Delta outbreak, which emerged in the country's largest city Auckland in mid-August.