Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

New Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

New Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP

03 Nov 2021 12:04PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 12:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON : New Zealand has ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal, its minister of state for trade and export growth said on Wednesday.

"Businesses will be able to take advantage of RCEP's opportunities from early next year," Phil Twyford said in a statement.

RCEP is a trade agreement between 15 economies including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us