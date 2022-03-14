Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

New Zealand to reduce fuel excise duty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

New Zealand to reduce fuel excise duty

14 Mar 2022 11:57AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 11:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON : New Zealand government said on Monday it would reduce the fuel excise tax by 25 New Zealand cents and halve public transport fares for three months to help offset rocketing fuel prices.

The government also said it will also reduce fuel usage charges by 25 New Zealand cents.

It said it estimates the changes will reduce the cost of filling up a 40 litre tank of petrol by more than NZ$11 ($7.46), and for a 60 litre tank, more than NZ$17.

($1 = 1.4736 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us