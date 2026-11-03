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New Zealand's central bank registers Revolut as country's 27th bank
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New Zealand's central bank registers Revolut as country's 27th bank

New Zealand's central bank registers Revolut as country's 27th bank

FILE PHOTO: Revolut logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

03 Nov 2026 06:05AM
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Nov 3 : New Zealand's central bank said on Tuesday it had registered Revolut Bank New Zealand, allowing the company to provide banking services in the country.

Here are more details:

• Revolut Bank New Zealand is part of the Revolut group, whose ultimate parent is London-headquartered fintech Revolut Group Holdings

• The company has operated in New Zealand as a financial services provider since July 2023, and the license makes it the country's 27th registered bank, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said

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• The bank logged a loss after tax of NZ$4.9 million ($2.76 million) for the seven months to July 31, 2026, after reporting a loss of NZ$3.5 million in 2025, its disclosure statement from October showed

• S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday assigned the bank a 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating

• The bank's credit profile is weaker than New Zealand's major banks, given the start-up nature of its business in the country, S&P added

($1 = 1.7765 New Zealand dollars)

Source: Reuters
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