Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

New Zealand's NZME, Google to discuss news delivery terms amid fair payment push
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

New Zealand's NZME, Google to discuss news delivery terms amid fair payment push

New Zealand's NZME, Google to discuss news delivery terms amid fair payment push

The facade of a Google office is seen in New York City, New York, on Feb 10, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Paresh Dave)

25 Mar 2022 05:42AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 06:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand media firm NZME said on Friday it has signed a letter of intent with Google to outline terms for news content delivery, as the country's publishers take on digital platforms over fair payment for news displayed on their sites.

NZME, which owns the New Zealand Herald, also said it was in discussions with Facebook parent Meta Platforms over various digital projects for next year.

New Zealand's news publishers association had sought approval to collectively bargain with Meta Platforms and Alphabet Inc unit Google for fair payments, but NZME chose to engage with the tech giants directly.

NZME will enter a 90-day period of negotiation with Google to finalise key terms of the proposed supply of its news content to Google's News Showcase and other news products, it said on Friday.

The final deal was intended to be for a minimum of five years.

The company's portfolio includes several regional newspapers, as well as radio channels and online websites.

NZME also said it expects 2022 core earnings between NZ$67 million (US$46.63 million) and NZ$72 million, if it finalises the deal with Google at the end of the negotiation period.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us