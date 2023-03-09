New Zealand's Xero to cut up to 800 jobs globally, shares jump

New Zealand's Xero Ltd said on Thursday it would cut 700 to 800 jobs globally as part of a cost-reduction programme, joining a string of global technology firms that have announced layoffs to rein in costs amid fading pandemic-led demand.

Shares of the Australia-listed cloud-based accounting software company soared as much as 11.3 per cent to their highest in nearly six months, while the broader market was tepid.

"Reshaping and refocusing to better balance growth and profitability is positive in our view," analysts at RBC wrote in a note.

Analysts at E&P Financial said the reduction represented about 16 per cent cut to total workforce that would likely lead to about "7 per cent-8 per cent cost base reduction" over time, once annualised fully.

Wellington-headquartered Xero said it planned to exit cloud-based lending platform Waddle and expected to incur a write-down of NZ$30 million to NZ$40 million ($18.32 million-$24.42 million) in the current financial year as a result. It had acquired Waddle in 2020.

The company said charges associated with its restructuring programme were expected to be NZ$25 million to NZ$35 million and would likely not have any material impact on its cash flow in fiscal 2023.

RBC analysts said the short-term pain with one-off restructuring costs set up positive operating leverage for Xero in fiscal 2024.

Xero kept its forecast of total operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue for fiscal 2023 towards the lower end of 80 per cent-85 per cent range, adding that it was targeting an operating expense to revenue ratio of around 75 per cent in fiscal 2024.

($1 = 1.6377 New Zealand dollars)