Nexi sticks to 2023 guidance after profit meets forecasts
Nexi sticks to 2023 guidance after profit meets forecasts

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured inside their headquarters in Milan, Italy, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

11 May 2023 02:04PM
MILAN : Italian payments group Nexi stuck to its guidance for the year after posting a 13.6 per cent rise in first quarter core profit as the volume of transactions grew by double-digit percentages across all its markets, a trend that continued in April.

Revenues rose 9 per cent from a year before in January-March to 741.7 million euros, above an analyst consensus gathered by the company.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at 335.7 million euros, in line with forecasts, with a 183 basis point growth in the core profit margin.

Source: Reuters

