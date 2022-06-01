Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nexi strikes $412 million buy of BPER's retailer payment business
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nexi strikes $412 million buy of BPER's retailer payment business

Nexi strikes $412 million buy of BPER's retailer payment business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured inside their headquarters in Milan, Italy, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

01 Jun 2022 05:48PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 05:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italian payments group Nexi has agreed to buy the shop payments business of BPER Banca and Banco Di Sardegna in a deal worth up to 384 million euro ($412 million) that brings in a network of more than 110,000 retailers.

Nexi, one of Europe's leading payments company, has been steadily expanding its operations serving merchants through similar acquisitions, including a landmark 1 billion euro deal with Italy's top bank Intesa Sanpaolo in 2019.

Under the latest accord, Nexi will buy the merchant payment and Point of Sales (POS) operations of both BPER and its Banco di Sardegna subsidiary.

The deal values the businesses at up to 384 million euros, including a 66 million euro delayed component to be paid when set targets are met.

Tied by a commercial partnership, Nexi and BPER entered exclusive negotiations on the sale in February, twice pushing back a deadline to wrap talks up.

"Following several delays, the deal goes through and it is good news," Banca Akros analyst Luigi Tramontana said, reiterating a "buy" rating on Nexi.

BPER said in a statement the business being transferred handled 13 billion euros worth of transactions last year through a network of around 150,000 card machines.

Italy's fifth-largest bank said the long-term strategic partnership it had struck with Nexi as part of the sale would allow to keep "significant exposure" to the business for the duration of the accord.

The closing of the deal is expected in the second half of the year.

By 0917 GMT shares in Nexi rose 1.3 per cent and BPER gained 2 per cent, both outperforming a 0.2 per cent rise in Italy's blue-chip index.

Milan-based broker Equita SIM estimated the business sold could have been valued at around 10 times its expected 2022 core profit in terms of enterprise value, meaning it would boost Nexi's earnings per share by around 2 per cent without any significant impact on the debt leverage ratio.

Rothschild advised Nexi. Deutsche Bank was BPER's sole financial adviser on the deal, with Gianni & Origoni acting as legal adviser and Deloitte supporting the financial due diligence activity. ($1 = 0.9325 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us