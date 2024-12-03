Nexperia to comply with US restrictions on Chinese parent Wingtech

AMSTERDAM : Nexperia, a Dutch-based computer chip maker, will comply with U.S. restrictions after its Chinese parent company Wingtech was put on the U.S. Department of Commerce's "entity list", a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The listing subjects Wingtech’s access to U.S. technology to licensing requirements," the spokesperson said. "These do not apply to Nexperia or its subsidiaries. Nexperia will comply with the U.S. restrictions as these apply to its interactions with Wingtech."

Nexperia is one of the world's largest makers of simple computer chips such as diodes and transistors, and this year it moved to expand operations in Hamburg, Germany.

The Commerce Department said on Monday it had added Wingtech and several Chinese investment firms to the list due to their efforts to acquire chip manufacturing technology critical to the defence industry of the U.S. and its allies.