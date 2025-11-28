Nexperia's Chinese parent says company's Dutch unit seeking to permanently strip its control

BEIJING :Wingtech, the Chinese parent company of Netherlands-based Nexperia, said on Friday that the Dutch unit was conspiring to create a non-Chinese supply chain and permanently strip it of its control.

Wingtech was responding to an open letter published by Nexperia's Dutch unit on Thursday in which it wrote that it had made repeated and multiple attempts to restore dialogue but had failed to receive a response from its Chinese units.

Nexperia's Dutch and Chinese units have been locked in a standoff ever since the Dutch government seized the company two months ago and an Amsterdam-based court stripped Wingtech of its control over the chipmaker soon after.

While The Hague suspended the seizure last week following talks in Beijing, the court ruling is still in effect, meaning Wingtech's control over Nexperia has not been restored.