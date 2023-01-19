Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

NextDecade signs LNG supply deal with Japan's Itochu Corp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

NextDecade signs LNG supply deal with Japan's Itochu Corp

NextDecade signs LNG supply deal with Japan's Itochu Corp

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

19 Jan 2023 09:39PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 09:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NextDecade Corp said on Thursday it will supply 1 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas per annum to Japan's Itochu Corp for 15 years from its Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas.

NextDecade's shares rose 2.7 per cent to $5.35 in premarket trading.

The deal is the latest in a series of long-term contracts for U.S. LNG after sanctions on major producer Russia due to the Ukraine conflict squeezed an already-tight global supply.

NextDecade signed deals last year with Exxon Mobil Corp, China's ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd and Portugal's Galp Trading SA to supply LNG from the Rio Grande project.

NextDecade expects to make final investment decisions on up to three trains related to the project during the first quarter of 2023.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.