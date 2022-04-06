Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

NextDecade to supply LNG to China's ENN
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

NextDecade to supply LNG to China's ENN

06 Apr 2022 10:31PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 10:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer NextDecade Corp said on Wednesday it had agreed to supply 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum of LNG to a unit of China's ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd.

Shares of NextDecade rose 2.5per cent to $6.13.

Gas companies have rushed to cash in on higher natural gas prices as sanctions on Russian fuel have shocked an already tight supply.

The agreement is for a term of 20 years and supply will be from the first two trains at NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas, with the first train expected to start commercial operations as early as 2026.

NextDecade said it expects to make a final investment decision (FID) on a minimum of two trains of the Rio Grande in the second half of 2022, with FIDs of its remaining three trains to follow thereafter.

Last week, Energy Transfer LP had entered agreements to supply a total of 2.7 million tonnes of LNG to ENN Natural.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us