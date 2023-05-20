Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

NFTs belonging to bankrupt crypto firm fetch nearly $2.5 million at auction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

NFTs belonging to bankrupt crypto firm fetch nearly $2.5 million at auction

20 May 2023 08:03AM (Updated: 20 May 2023 08:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Auction house Sotheby's announced Friday seven non-fungible tokens from bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital sold for about $2.5 million.

Of the tokens, "Fidenza #725," an image with graphic dashes and curves in a muted palette of cream, yellow, pink and black, fetched the highest price at over $1 million. Three Arrows Capital purchased it for 135 ether in 2021, equal to about $341,786 at the time, according to DappRadar.

The auction was part of liquidating Three Arrows, according to a February memo from Teneo, one of the court-appointed liquidators.

Singapore-based Three Arrows was the first major crypto firm to go bankrupt in 2022, brought down by the collapse of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD. It filed for bankruptcy in the British Virgin Islands in late June 2022.

The company at the time estimated its assets at around $1 billion, with its extensive non-fungible token (NFT) collection valued at about $22 million, according to a filing seen by cryptocurrency news site The Block.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a blockchain-based asset that represents ownership of a digital item, such as an image, video or piece of text.

The market for NFTs exploded in 2021, and auction houses including Sotheby’s and Christie’s joined the craze.

But sales volumes and prices have since dropped, as the demand for speculative assets has cooled.

(This story has been refiled to remove an extraneous word in paragraph 2)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.