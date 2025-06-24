Logo
Business

NHTSA contacts Tesla on robotaxi issues seen in online videos, Bloomberg News reports
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla robotaxi drives on the street along South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, U.S., June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez/File Photo

24 Jun 2025 05:12AM
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is seeking information from Tesla after seeing online videos of issues on robotaxi after its debut, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Source: Reuters
