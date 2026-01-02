Jan 2 : ‌Australia's Nickel Industries said on Friday that South Korea's Sphere Corp would buy a 10 per cent stake in the Excelsior Nickel Cobalt high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) project in Indonesia at a $2.4 billion valuation.

The South Korean materials manufacturer will acquire the stake from Hong ‌Kong-based Decent Resource, while Nickel Industries will ‌retain its 44 per cent stake in the project, the Australian company said in a statement.

Sphere, a special alloy supplier to Elon Musk-led SpaceX, will offtake its 10 per cent share of nickel as cathode material and has entered into an ‍offtake agreement at market price for further volumes above its 10 per cent ownership share.

The ENC HPAL project, being built in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi, will be the first HPAL project worldwide ​with the capacity to ‌produce three class-1 nickel products - mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), nickel sulphate, and nickel cathode, according to Nickel ​Industries' website.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Shares of Nickel Industries were up as much as 9 per cent ⁠by 2340 GMT, and ‌were the best performers on the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark ​index.

The deal comes amid soaring nickel prices as top producer Indonesia plans to cut mining output ‍quotas to support commodity prices.

Nickel Industries expects the funding of ⁠the transaction to be completed early in the first quarter ​of 2026.