Business

Nickel miner Vale Indonesia plans to divest 14% stake - minister
Nickel miner Vale Indonesia plans to divest 14% stake - minister

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 03:52PM
JAKARTA : Nickel miner Vale Indonesia is planning to divest 14 per cent of its stake this year to fulfill divestment rules, Indonesia's mining minister Arifin Tasrif told reporters on Friday.

The shares will be sold to MIND ID, Indonesia's state mining holding company, at a price negotiated between them, he said.

Shares of Vale Indonesia traded at 6,800 rupiah ($0.4482) per share on Friday on Indonesia's stock exchange.

Under Indonesian rules, foreign miners are required to divest 51 per cent of their stake to Indonesian buyers after a certain period of operation.

Vale Canada Ltd and Sumitomo Metal Mining in 2020 sold 20 per cent of their stake in Vale Indonesia to the state holding company.

Vale Indonesia declined to comment, while Vale Canada, Sumitomo and MIND ID were not able to comment immediately.

($1 = 15,172.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

