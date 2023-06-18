Logo
Business

Nidec to form joint venture with Brazil's Embraer to make flying car parts
Nidec to form joint venture with Brazil's Embraer to make flying car parts

Nidec Corp's logo is pictured at an earnings results news conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

18 Jun 2023 07:35AM
TOKYO : Nidec said on Sunday that it is teaming up with Brazilian firm Embraer to form a new company that will make parts for flying cars and be set up in the United States.

The new firm, to be known as Nidec Aerospace, will be based in St Louis, making use of existing factories of both firms in Brazil and Mexico. Nidec will take a 51 per cent stake in the company and Embraer 49 per cent, it added in a statement.

No mention was made of the capital amount in the statement. A report in the Nikkei Shimbun newspaper said the company would invest 20 billion yen ($141.02 million) in research and development over the next five years.

($1 = 141.8200 yen)

Source: Reuters

