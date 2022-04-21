Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nidec posts 17% dip in Q4 operating profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nidec posts 17% dip in Q4 operating profit

Nidec posts 17% dip in Q4 operating profit

FILE PHOTO: Nidec Corp's logo is pictured at an earnings results news conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

21 Apr 2022 02:30PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 02:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects percentage change for operating profit forecast in third paragraph to a 23 per cent increase, not 31 per cent)

TOKYO :Japanese precision electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter operating profit of 36.9 billion yen ($287.85 million) compared with a profit of 44.5 billion yen a year earlier.

The result for the three months to March 31 was worse than an average 48.5 billion yen profit estimated by five analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

For the business year that began April 1, the company forecast operating profit to rise 23 per cent to 210 billion yen. That is lower than an average 223.4 billion yen forecast for the year from 22 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 128.1900 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us