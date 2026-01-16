Logo
Nigeria grants satellite permits to BeetleSat, Satelio and Amazon's Kuiper
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is shown on its launch pad carrying Amazon's Project Kuiper internet network satellites as the vehicle is prepared for launch at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 28, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

16 Jan 2026 05:10PM
ABUJA, Jan 16 : Nigeria has issued seven-year satellite permits to Amazon's Kuiper Systems, Israel's NSLComm's BeetleSat and Germany-based Satelio IoT Services, joining Elon Musk-owned SpaceX among operators cleared to expand space-based broadband, the telecoms regulator said on Thursday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it issued the permits under its commercial satellite communications guidelines, a licensing framework designed to draw investment into the sector. 

The decision advances the regulator's drive to open Nigeria, Africa's largest telecoms market, to next-generation non-geostationary satellite (NGSO) systems, the NCC posted on its website.

Amazon's Kuiper Systems won a seven-year licence to beam Ka-band services over Nigeria via its 3,236-satellite Project Kuiper from February 2026 to February 2033. NSLComm gained similar clearance for its 264-satellite BeetleSat-1 network, while Satelio IoT was approved for its planned 491-satellite IoT system, though only one satellite is currently in orbit.

The NCC said the permits support its push to fast-track expansion of satellite broadband services and bring Nigeria in line with global best practices.

Source: Reuters
