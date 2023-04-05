Logo
Business

Nigeria's Senate approves new Chinese bank for rail project
FILE PHOTO: Abuja-Kaduna train services resumes after an attack on its passengers by bandits in March, in Abuja, Nigeria December 5, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
FILE PHOTO: Policemen stand on a platform as Abuja-Kaduna train resumes services after an attack on its passengers by bandits in March, in Abuja, Nigeria December 5, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
05 Apr 2023 12:15AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 01:18AM)
ABUJA : Nigeria's Senate has approved China Development Bank as new financier for the country's Kaduna-to-Kano rail project at a revised cost of $973 million, after another Chinese lender withdrew from the project in 2020, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Parliament had in 2020 approved China's Exim Bank as financier for the rail project at a cost of $22.8 million, before the bank withdrew from it.

Nigeria's lower house of parliament has also approved the new financier, which will grant a 15-year loan to the rail project at an interest rate of 2.7 per cent.

Source: Reuters

