Nikkei powers to Japan's 1990 'bubble' era high

TOKYO : Japan's Nikkei share average rallied on Friday to the highest since August 1990, the country's so-called "bubble" era, driven by a confluence of positive factors from strong earnings to optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal.

The benchmark index jumped as high as 30,924.57 shortly after the open, on course for a seventh straight winning session, after smashing through the psychological 30,000 level on Wednesday for the first time in 20 months.

The broader Topix, which had reached the post-bubble milestone on Tuesday, extended its climb to as high as 2,171.37.

Japan's stock rally has been powered by an overall very strong earnings season, a weaker yen amid views that the Bank of Japan will keep stimulus for longer and an economy that is starting to show signs of a post-COVID consumption revival.

Foreign buying thanks to increased investment by Warren Buffett and a push for better corporate governance by the Tokyo Stock Exchange provided additional impetus.

The Nikkei's final push to a 33-year peak drew further momentum from gains in global stocks, as investors turned more optimistic that U.S. lawmakers can soon reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avert a potentially catastrophic default.

"Long-term fundamentals might have begun changing in Japan, and foreign investors do not want to miss this opportunity," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"As long as any U.S. slowdown is mild, the current level of Japanese equities in not overvalued. There is still room for a further rise."

Office equipment company Ricoh led Nikkei gainers with a 6.74 per cent jump after announcing it was considering joining forces with a Toshiba unit to develop and manufacture copiers and printers. Toshiba Tec, which is not part of the Nikkei, surged 11 per cent.

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors, services led with a 1.65 per cent rise, followed by precision machinery and machinery with gains of about 1.1 per cent each.

The Nikkei had rocketed 6.2 per cent from the May 10 close to reach Friday's high. As of the midday recess, it was up 1.04 per cent at 30,892.47.

The Topix had gained as much as 4.2 per cent over the same period. It was 0.48 per cent higher at 2,168.15.

'OVERHEATED'?

"Investors are going to spend today thinking hard about whether this Nikkei rally will continue," said Kazuo Kamitami, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

"The word 'overheated' is going to be very much front of mind."

A case in point was chip-related shares.

They had started the session very strongly amid a rally in U.S. peers overnight, but then went on to erase those gains or even turn sharply lower.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest climbed 3.35 per cent at the open to hit a new record high, only to then plunge as much as 3.3 per cent before entering the midday recess down 0.77 per cent.

Financial shares also flashed warning signs, with the TSE's banking subindex retreating as much as 1.29 per cent after reaching a more than two-month peak in Thursday's session.