Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nikola founder Trevor Milton votes against issuing new shares: Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nikola founder Trevor Milton votes against issuing new shares: Bloomberg News

Nikola founder Trevor Milton votes against issuing new shares: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Trevor Milton, founder and former-CEO of Nikola Corp., exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse following an appearance in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

03 Jun 2022 04:19AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 04:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nikola Corp's founder Trevor Milton voted against the electric vehicle company's proposal to issue new shares at the company's annual general meeting, a Bloomberg News report on Thursday, citing sources.

Milton's vote, which threw the outcome into doubt, led to the decision to immediately adjourn the meeting, in order to allow the company time to solicit more proxies in favor of the proposal, the report said.

The electric-truck maker said in a filing it adjourned the meeting to June 30 to solicit proxies to move ahead with the proposal to increase the company's common stock to 800,000 from 600,000.

Nikola declined to comment on the matter and Milton's attorney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us