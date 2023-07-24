Logo
Nikola says damaged truck reignites at its headquarters
Nikola says damaged truck reignites at its headquarters

FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. truckmaker Nikola is pictured at the IAA Transportation fair in Hanover, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

24 Jul 2023 11:54AM
An electric truck which was previously damaged reignited at Nikola's Phoenix, Arizona headquarters on Sunday afternoon but there were no injuries, the electric-truck maker said in a statement.

"At approximately 2 pm today at Nikola HQ, one of the trucks that was previously damaged reignited. No one was injured and the fire was quickly contained," the company said.

This comes after last month's fire when Nikola reported a fire around its headquarters and said it suspects foul play behind the incident that affected multiple trucks but caused no injuries.

The damaged trucks were kept at the company's Phoenix site for "safety monitoring and the ongoing investigations."

Source: Reuters

