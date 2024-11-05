Logo
Nintendo cuts annual profit forecast by 10% as Switch sales slow
Different models of the Nintendo Switch are seen on display in a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/ File Photo

05 Nov 2024 02:41PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2024 02:49PM)
TOKYO : Nintendo on Tuesday cut its operating profit forecast for the year to March 2025 by 10 per cent to 360 billion yen ($2.36 billion), as its ageing Switch console loses steam.

The Kyoto-based gaming company sold 4.7 million Switch consoles in the first half of the financial year. That compares with 6.8 million units sold in the same period a year earlier.

Nintendo lowered its full-year sales forecast for the console, which is in its eighth year on the market, by 7 per cent to 12.5 million units.

($1 = 152.3400 yen)

Source: Reuters

