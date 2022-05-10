Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nintendo expects to sell 21 million Switch consoles this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nintendo expects to sell 21 million Switch consoles this year

Nintendo expects to sell 21 million Switch consoles this year

Different models of the Nintendo Switch are seen on display in a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

10 May 2022 03:12PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 03:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japanese videogame maker Nintendo said on Tuesday (May 10) it expects to sell 21 million Switch games consoles in the current financial year that started on Apr 1, a 9 per cent year-on-year fall.

Nintendo sold 23.06 million Switch consoles in the year ended March. That compared with the 23 million units that the games maker forecast in February.

Demand for the Switch has been boosted by the November launch of a model with an OLED screen but the upgraded device remains in short supply.

Nintendo, which depends on in-house titles to drive games sales, expects to sell 210 million units of software this year, compared with 235 million last year.

The company has a strong pipeline despite the delay of the sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to spring 2023, with upcoming titles this year including Splatoon 3.

Nintendo's shares have risen 5 per cent year-to-date and closed flat ahead of earnings.

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us