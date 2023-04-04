Logo
Business

Nintendo to repair for free unresponsive game controllers, EU says
Nintendo to repair for free unresponsive game controllers, EU says

FILE PHOTO: The Nintendo logo is displayed at the Nintendo Tokyo store, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 19, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

04 Apr 2023 07:19PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 07:19PM)
BRUSSELS : Japanese gaming company Nintendo has agreed to repair for free beyond the legal guarantee period unresponsive console controllers following complaints from European consumer groups, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Nintendo found itself in the EU spotlight after the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and nine national consumer groups in 2021 complained to the EU executive about its Nintendo Switch console, saying they deteriorate too quickly.

This technical problem known as the 'Joy-Con drift' affected both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles.

The Commission said the Japanese company has now agreed to address the problem.

"Nintendo agreed to offer and indicate clearly that defective Joy-Con controllers will be repaired without charge by Nintendo's repair centers, irrespective of whether this has been caused by a defect or by wear and tear, and even if the manufacturer's guarantee given by Nintendo has expired," it said in a statement.

BEUC welcomed the announcement but criticised it as a short-term solution.

"This is only a short-term fix that will allow consumers to have their defective products repaired for free. Yet Nintendo can still sell the console with the potential bug," BEUC Deputy Director General Ursula Pachl said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

