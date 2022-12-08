Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nio to install 20 battery-swapping stations in EnBW charging parks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nio to install 20 battery-swapping stations in EnBW charging parks

Nio to install 20 battery-swapping stations in EnBW charging parks

FILE PHOTO: Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio Inc. company logo is on display on its initial public offering (IPO) day at the NYSE in New York, U.S., September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

08 Dec 2022 11:43PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 11:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will install swapping stations, where drivers can switch their car battery for a fully-charged one, at 20 charging parks in Germany owned by utility EnBW, the utility provider said on Thursday.

Nio launched in Germany in October on a leasing model, with users leasing cars with a 75 gigawatt hour battery for 1,199-1,295 euros ($1,171-$1,264) a month depending on the length of the subscription, which can be as short as a month.

The carmaker, which is aiming for 120 swapping stations in Europe by the end of 2023, opened its first swapping station in Germany in late September in Zusmarshausen in collaboration with charging operator Sortimo and mobility technology company TSG.

EnBW, which is investing over 100 million euros ($105.26 million) a year in expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure, plans to expand its partnership with Nio to install more swapping stations in future, the provider's statement said.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.