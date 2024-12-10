Nippon Life to buy Resolution Life for $8.2 billion, Nikkei says

TOKYO :Nippon Life Insurance will buy U.S. life insurer Resolution Life Group Holdings for about $8.2 billion in what would be the biggest acquisition ever by a Japanese insurer, business newspaper the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

Nippon Life will purchase the shares it does not already own in Resolution Life from Blackstone and others to make it a wholly owned subsidiary in the second half of 2025. It will pay for the acquisition with cash on hand.

A spokesperson for Nippon Life said the company was in talks with Resolution Life, but added it could not disclose what the discussions were about.

Nippon Life has spent $1.65 billion to acquire 23 per cent of Resolution Life. The Bermuda-based company is a closed-book insurer that purchases existing insurance policies from insurers in the U.S. and other countries, the Nikkei said.

The acquisition marks Nippon Life's second major investment this year, following its $3.8 billion purchase of a 20 per cent stake in U.S. insurance firm Corebridge Financial in May.