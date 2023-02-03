Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nippon Paper, others look at making sustainable aviation fuel from wood
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nippon Paper, others look at making sustainable aviation fuel from wood

Nippon Paper, others look at making sustainable aviation fuel from wood

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Sumitomo Corp are seen after the company's initiation ceremony at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

03 Feb 2023 06:55PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 06:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nippon Paper Industries Corp, Sumitomo Corp and Green Earth Institute Corp agreed on Friday to jointly study bioethanol production made from woody biomass, Nippon Paper said in a statement.

The project, if it succeeds, would aim to produce bioethanol from Nippon Paper's mills in the fiscal year of 2027 to be used as a feedstock for the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production Japan plans to gradually increase for its aviation industry.

The global airline industry is looking at using SAF — which is produced from feedstock such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil — to meet its net zero emissions target by 2050. Japan plans to be carbon-neutral by the same year.

Last month, Japan's top airlines All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) expanded their SAF purchases by adding supplies from Japanese trading house Itochu Corp and U.S. producer Raven SR, as they both committed to using SAF to meet 10 per cent of their fuel needs by 2030.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.