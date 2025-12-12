Nippon Steel aims for 100 million tons annual global crude steel capacity by 2030

TOKYO, Dec 12 : Nippon Steel, Japan's biggest steelmaker, expects its global crude steel production capacity to rise to 100 million metric tons per year or more by 2030, it said on Friday.

In June, Nippon Steel closed a $15 billion deal to buy U.S. Steel and pledged to invest $11 billion, to be increased later, into the asset as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market amid weak steel demand in Japan.

The deal helped boost Nippon Steel's global crude production capacity to 86 million tonnes a year, of which 42 million tones are available abroad. Aside from the U.S., India and Thailand are among its growth markets.

Nippon Steel plans capital and business investments of 6 trillion yen ($38.54 billion) over the next five years, including $11 billion into the U.S. Steel, and targets 1 trillion yen or more in underlying business profit under its 2030 management plan, it added on Friday.

The Japanese steelmaker expects an underlying business profit, or profit adjusted for one-offs, of 680 billion yen for the year ending in March, down from 793.7 billion yen last year.

($1 = 155.8000 yen)