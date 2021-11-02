Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nippon Steel to change method of price talks with domestic clients
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nippon Steel to change method of price talks with domestic clients

Nippon Steel to change method of price talks with domestic clients

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is pictured outside its headquarters in Tokyo November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

02 Nov 2021 04:09PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 04:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's top steelmaker, Nippon Steel Corp, aims to adopt a new pattern for semi-annual price negotiations of term contracts with domestic industry customers from next April and is in talks with them, a company official said on Tuesday.

Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori added that the steelmaker wanted to keep a good relationship with Toyota Motor Corp, as one of its most important customers.

In October, Nippon Steel filed patent infringement lawsuits in a Tokyo district court against Toyota and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel).

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us