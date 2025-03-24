Nippon Steel chief says US Steel takeover talks still ongoing with Washington

TOKYO : Nippon Steel's negotiations with the U.S. government regarding its planned acquisition of U.S. Steel are still ongoing, President Tadashi Imai said on Monday.

Imai said a mutual understanding is developing that the deal would bolster the U.S. steel industry. Talks will continue and aim to reach an agreement on conditions for equity purchase and capital spending, among other aspects, he added.

