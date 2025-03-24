Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Nippon Steel chief says US Steel takeover talks still ongoing with Washington
FILE PHOTO: Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

24 Mar 2025 02:02PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2025 03:34PM)
TOKYO : Nippon Steel's negotiations with the U.S. government regarding its planned acquisition of U.S. Steel are still ongoing, President Tadashi Imai said on Monday.

Imai said a mutual understanding is developing that the deal would bolster the U.S. steel industry. Talks will continue and aim to reach an agreement on conditions for equity purchase and capital spending, among other aspects, he added.

(This story has been refiled to correct a typographical error in the word 'still' in the headline)

Source: Reuters
