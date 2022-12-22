Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nippon Steel to invest in reduced iron projects needed for green steel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nippon Steel to invest in reduced iron projects needed for green steel

Nippon Steel to invest in reduced iron projects needed for green steel

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

22 Dec 2022 02:03PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 02:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp aims to join new raw material development projects to make reduced iron, using hydrogen, to meet the growing demand for green steel, its president said on Thursday.

But the company will keep investing in coking coal mines to secure a key steel-making raw material as new development projects for the coal have been shrinking due to concerns over climate change, Nippon Steel President Eiji Hashimoto told a news conference.

Reduced iron is produced from a process where oxygen is removed from the iron ore to make metallic iron without melting it.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.