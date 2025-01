TOKYO : Nippon Steel will launch a $456 million tender offer to make Sanyo Special Steel a wholly owned unit, Japan's biggest steelmaker said on Friday.

Nippon Steel will offer 2,750 yen ($17.78) a share, or a 37 per cent premium over Sanyo Special Steel's closing price on Friday, spending a total 70.45 billion yen ($455.66 million), it said in a statement.

($1 = 154.7100 yen)