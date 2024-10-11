Logo
Nippon Steel to sell Calvert JV to ArcelorMittal if US Steel deal completed
Nippon Steel to sell Calvert JV to ArcelorMittal if US Steel deal completed

FILE PHOTO: Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

11 Oct 2024 03:01PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2024 03:05PM)
TOKYO : Nippon Steel said on Friday it will sell its entire 50 per cent stake in the joint venture steel plant in Calvert, Alabama, with ArcelorMittal if the top Japanese steelmaker's buyout bid for United States Steel is successful.

Nippon Steel would book consolidated loss of about 230 billion yen ($1.55 billion) upon its sale of the NS Kote holding company that owns the joint venture stake in the Calvert plant to ArcelorMittal for $1, the company said.

If its acquisition of U.S. Steel is not completed for any reason, the sale of NS Kote to ArcelorMittal "will not be consummated and there will be no impact on earnings performance", Nippon Steel said in a statement.

($1 = 148.7400 yen)

Source: Reuters

