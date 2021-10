TOKYO : Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp on Thursday said it has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Toyota Motor Corp and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel).

Nippon Steel in a news release said it was seeking 20 billion yen (US$176.26 million) in damages from each company regarding its patent related to non-oriented magnetic steel sheets.

(US$1 = 113.4700 yen)

