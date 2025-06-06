Logo
Nippon Steel, US seek 8-day pause in litigation to resolve deal concerns
The Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company's East Nippon Works Kimitsu Area plant in Kimitsu, east of Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

06 Jun 2025 06:33AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2025 06:56AM)
WASHINGTON :Nippon Steel and the Trump administration on Thursday asked a U.S. appeals court to extend a pause in their litigation for eight days, to give them more time to reach a deal allowing the Japanese firm to move forward with its $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel.

The court is likely to approve an extension of the pause, first granted on April 7 when President Donald Trump ordered a second national security review of the proposed tie-up. That pause was set to expire on June 5.

"A continued abeyance is warranted given ... the ongoing efforts to reach a resolution that would fully resolve petitioners’ claims," the companies and the government said in their filing.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lauded an "agreement" between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel at a political rally but stopped short of approving the companies' diplomatically sensitive merger.

Source: Reuters
