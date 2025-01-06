Nippon Steel, US Steel file suit against Biden's merger block

NEW YORK: Nippon Steel and US Steel filed suit on Monday (Jan 6) over President Joe Biden's decision to block the Japanese giant's proposed acquisition of its American rival, accusing his administration of "illegal interference" in the huge transaction.

The companies said in a statement that they initiated the legal action in the US court of appeals in Washington challenging the review process for the acquisition, claiming Biden, who is leaving office on Jan 20, had improperly used his influence and blocked the deal "for purely political reasons".

The companies filed their lawsuits "to remedy the ongoing illegal interference with Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel", they said, adding that the litigation intends to show that "President Biden ignored the rule of law to gain favour with (workers' unions) and support his political agenda".

Biden had criticised the US$14.9 billion deal for months, while holding off on a move that could hurt ties with Tokyo.